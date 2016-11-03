Nov 3 Playway SA :

* Said on Wednesday that following an investment agreement signed on April 8, it acquired 30 pct of Moonlit Sp. z o.o. for 0.2 million zlotys ($51,410)

* The funds invested by Playway will enable the completion of 'The Final Frontier' game by Moonlit

