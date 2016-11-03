Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* The financial conduct authority (fca) has today announced
that it will take action to improve competition in the current
account market
* The fca intends to research, test and implement measures
to increase consumers' engagement with their overdraft use and
charges
* The fca will also consider the need for rules in relation
to the proposed monthly maximum charge
* The fca will also undertake work on overdrafts as part of
future work on high-cost credit, it will also consider requiring
banks to publish better, comparable information to help
consumers assess the differences in service quality between
banks
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)