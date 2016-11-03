UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Nov 3 Rsa
* Ceo stephen hester says ~"my guess is it would be our best ever 9 months of underwriting profits"
* Cfo scott egan says ~expects to make 250 million stg of cost reductions by end-2016
* Ceo stephen hester says ~exploring reinsurance or sale of 1 billion stg of legacy insurance business, mainly old asbestos claims
* Ceo stephen hester says ~brexit fx moves positive for rsa, as 70 percent of operations outside uk, interest rate impact negative for pension
* Ceo stephen hester says ~pension position has moved from small surplus to "slightly over" 200 million stg deficit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control