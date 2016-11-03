UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
Nov 3 Schroders
* CEO says has seen good Q3 inflows across its emerging market debt, bond and multi-asset funds and small outflows in equities.
* Says financial markets likely to remain volatile with choppy trade into year end, says "really hard to pick the trends".
* Says backs government plan to consider changes to corporate governance rules; Prime Minister recognises that "not everything is right". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.