Nov 3 Schroders

* CEO says has seen good Q3 inflows across its emerging market debt, bond and multi-asset funds and small outflows in equities.

* Says financial markets likely to remain volatile with choppy trade into year end, says "really hard to pick the trends".

* Says backs government plan to consider changes to corporate governance rules; Prime Minister recognises that "not everything is right". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)