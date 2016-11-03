Nov 3 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Sees 2016 operating profit margin at 14 percent versus 11 percent previously -CEO

* Improvement largely due to lower research and development expenditure, now seen at just 10 percent of revenue versus 12 percent earlier

* Sees 2016 full-year revenue rising moderately in euros, somewhere in positive zero range, versus 0-5 percent decline projected earlier -CEO

* Revenues from Russia, Richter's biggest market, estimated at 18.5 billion roubles, half a billion above previous guidance

* Polish, U.S. markets to perform better than previously expected, but oral contraceptive market in general decline

* No specific acquisition plans for the time being

* Shares gain 1.4 percent, outperform wider Budapest stock market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)