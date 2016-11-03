UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jumbo :
* Jumbo decides to raise the dividend to 0.36 euros per share from 0.27 euros during a shareholders meeting
* Jumbo reiterates its outlook for a 4-7 percent rise in 12-month sales to end June 2017
* Jumbo says four-month sales to October exceeded full-year outlook (angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources