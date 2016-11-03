Nov 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :
* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between
514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil and NGLS
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 third
quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.29
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.32
* Total natural gas quarterly production volumes averaged
1,645 mmcf/d
* Forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between
1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties
* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to
average between 575,000 and 599,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls
* Q4/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to
average between 1,690 and 1,720 mmcf/d of natural gas.
* Canadian Natural's annual 2016 capital expenditures are
targeted to be approximately $4.4 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: