UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects first bullet to say period began from June 27, not July 27; adds link to corrected source text)
Nov 3 Truworths International Ltd :
* Retail sales for first 18 trading weeks, i.e. from June 27 2016 to Oct. 30 2016 of 2017 financial period, increased by 39 pct to 6.2 bln rand
* Group's trade receivables book increased by 6 pct to 5.7 bln rand relative to prior period-end
* Credit sales which comprised 49 pct of retail sales (2016: 69 pct) for period, decreased by 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources