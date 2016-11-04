* Private equity on the hunt for pre-crisis mortgages
* Buoyant market offers opportunities to securitise
* New lending offers next step but barriers persist
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Private equity giants are snapping up
legacy UK mortgages at a ferocious pace, turning to aggressive
securitisation structuring to jostle for position in the
increasingly crowded market.
High street banks have put up for sale a sizeable number of
mortgage portfolios originated in the run-up to the financial
crisis, while the UK government is still in the process of
selling down loan books from lenders it bailed out.
Private equity firms have swooped in, seeing an opportunity
to buy discounted loans that have become costly for banks to
hold capital against, such as buy-to-let or so-called
"non-conforming" mortgages.
Many of these loans carry slim margins over the base rate.
To extract value in a low-rate environment, the PE houses have
turned to opportunistic securitisation, using structuring and
syndication tactics some in the market have described as
aggressive.
"At the end of the day, with these pools, this is really
about your execution of securitisation," said the European head
of distressed debt at one private equity firm.
"When you're working with leverage and you have six or eight
or 10 points of equity and you can save a couple of points
through securitisation - that's huge."
Some firms are now also buying up the entities that hold and
service these legacy loans, using them as a stepping stone
towards originating new mortgages.
Private equity has long played a role in financing
commercial real estate, but its growing presence in residential
lending to borrowers whose credit profile falls short of
high-street bank requirements has raised concerns.
"You don't need too many people fighting over those
borrowers before you've exhausted the scope of the market," said
Andrew Dennis, ABS investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"It's something to watch over the course of the next couple
of years, as more and more people get into the space. Because
then you can get a race to the bottom in terms of quality."
PERFECT STORM
In recent years, the acquire-and-securitise model has been
used heavily by the likes of CarVal Investors, BlackRock, Mars
Capital, Blackstone and TPG, who have all locked horns in
competition for large legacy mortgage books.
But US private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management has
emerged as the big beast in the space, having purchased a £13bn
book of Northern Rock mortgages from the government last year.
In April, Cerberus securitised nearly half of the book in
the largest RMBS transaction since the financial crisis, and it
is now in the process of marketing a follow-up deal backed by
another chunk of the mortgages.
Last month, Cerberus also securitised a pool of UK
buy-to-let Capital Home Loans mortgages it bought from Ireland's
Permanent TSB in 2015, while in the same breath picking up the
remaining £2.29bn of the book from the lender.
The economics of securitising these racier legacy books have
been sweetened by a recent drought in more conventional RMBS
after the Bank of England rolled out fresh stimulus measures in
August, diminishing the allure of securitisation for UK banks.
"The market is the tightest it's been in two years," said
one RMBS banker.
"It's incredibly issuer-friendly at the moment."
These red-hot conditions in the RMBS market are likely to
heighten the appeal of the £16bn Bradford & Bingley buy-to-let
mortgage book the UK government has put up for sale.
FURTHER AFIELD
As the stock of legacy mortgages becomes more and more
picked over, some private equity houses have seen origination as
the next logical step.
The Northview Group, a partnership between Blackstone and
TPG, has been at the forefront of this with its Kensington
Mortgage Company venture.
The group acquired the UK subprime lender and its loan book
in January 2015 and has used the platform for new origination in
buy-to-let and "specialist" prime mortgages, in addition to
buying and securitising legacy mortgages.
Last year, Cerberus picked up the CHL platform along with
the loans, triggering speculation it could also move into
lending. In March, CHL said it plans to come back to buy-to-let
origination, although it has not followed through yet.
A person familiar with the matter said that Cerberus might
be having second thoughts about how much value lies in that
market, given the competitive edge banks have in the heavily
regulated space.
And a crackdown on incentive fees for brokers following the
crisis has made it difficult to find intermediaries, which
alternative lenders need to reach borrowers.
"The potential for growth is very, very significant," said
Matt Gilmour, group managing director at Mars Capital, which has
securitised legacy non-conforming mortgages under its Thrones
programme.
"But the barrier is that key link - the intermediary."
Notably, plans for revamping CHL included 'reach-out' teams
to target intermediaries, suggesting Cerberus may have been
looking to overcome this long-standing barrier.
"Everyone is vying to get a big share of what is currently a
very small market. And they're bashing their heads on a glass
ceiling," Gilmour said.
"Until the mortgage intermediary market really starts
engaging with non-conforming again, I don't think all of the
existing players in this market are going to survive."
