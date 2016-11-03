Nov 3 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Reports Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from continuing
operations
* Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 excluding
items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil production of 24,488 bbls/d, 4% above Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly total production of 40,762 BOE/D, 13% above Q3 of
2015
* Carrizo is increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to
25,350-25,500 bbls/d
* For natural gas and NGLs, carrizo is increasing its 2016
guidance to 68-69 mmcf/d and 4,800-4,900 bbls/d
