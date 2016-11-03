BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Summary:
** European stocks set to break 8-session losing streak
** FTSE turns negative but mid-caps rise after surprise Brexit ruling
** Bank of England drops planned rate cut, adding to sterling strength
** Earnings lift Inmarsat, Genmab, Tate & Lyle and Dufry
** Though Credit Suisse, Howden Joinery, Adidas fall after updates
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.