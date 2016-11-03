UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Renault
* Renault says entered exclusive negotiations on Pakistan production with Ghandhara and Al Futtaim groups
* Renault spokesman says deal "to develop the Renault brand in Pakistan, including a manufacturing plant on the Ghandara site in Karachi". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources