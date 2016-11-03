UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Sjostrand Coffee Int AB :
* Says has received new orders from existing customers in Sweden and England to a value of about 100,000 Swedish crowns ($11,191.44)
Source text: bit.ly/2ehZvwk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9354 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources