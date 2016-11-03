Nov 3 Alzinova AB :

* Issued 1,186,000 warrants of series TO 1

* Each warrants of series TO 1 entitles to subscribe for one new share in Alzinova and subscription price has been set at 12.20 crowns per share

* If all warrants are exercised, Alzinova receives proceeds of about 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) before issue costs

($1 = 8.9400 Swedish crowns)