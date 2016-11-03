BRIEF-Recordati: European Union Commission grants marketing authorization for Cystadrops
Jan 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
Nov 3 Alzinova AB :
* Issued 1,186,000 warrants of series TO 1
* Each warrants of series TO 1 entitles to subscribe for one new share in Alzinova and subscription price has been set at 12.20 crowns per share
* If all warrants are exercised, Alzinova receives proceeds of about 14.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.62 million) before issue costs
Source text: bit.ly/2fHMAcb
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.9400 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial
Jan 27 AbbVie Inc reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by demand for its flagship $15 billion-a-year arthritis treatment, Humira.