LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Societe Generale's tweaking of its
investment banking business earlier this year paid off in the
third quarter, as the French bank made the most of a more active
trading environment at the same time as several competitors in
Europe endured challenges, allowing it to win market share.
A strong showing in fixed income, currencies and commodities
trading helped the most, with revenues up 42% to 687m. The
period started quietly but volatility picked up noticeably after
the summer break.
"The general market environment was strong across the board
during the second and third quarter but we matched the US banks
and took share from European ones," said Didier Valet, head of
the global banking and investor solutions business at SG.
Equities trading has been more subdued for most of this
year, compared with the above-average activity in the same
period last year, but even here the bank performed better than
many peers, seeing revenues rise 17% to 482m.
A weak spot was financing and advisory, where revenues were
broadly flat at 573m. The bank said a major natural resources
financing transaction in the same period last year had
overshadowed this quarter's figures.
The FICC activity mainly stemmed from clients' repositioning
in rates and credit after the UK's vote in June to leave the
European Union. However, SG said activity in FX was more subdued
since most of the trades had taken place in late June rather
than during the third quarter.
The fourth quarter could prove active too, with political
events that are too close to call, such as the US presidential
election and the Italian referendum, both taking place over the
next month. "Volatility may be likely in Q4 as we saw following
the Brexit vote," said Valet.
SG's measures to reduce its balance sheet, so it relies more
on client activity rather than its own positions, means it
stands to benefit more during such periods. The global banking
and investor solutions business reported an adjusted return on
normative equity of 11.2%, up from 7.2% a year ago.
The group is also in the process of developing a strategy
for the three years to 2020. This is expected to be released
next year taking into account any regulatory changes, such as
revisions by the Basel committee on banking capital
recommendations, due in January.
SG's shares rose 6% to 36.23. Citigroup analyst Simon
Nellis said the GBIS performance was 49% better than consensus
expectations.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)