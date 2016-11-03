(Adds details on outlook)

Nov 3 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux said organic revenue growth would turn negative in the final quarter of the year and affect its operating margin:

* Expects adjusted organic revenue growth for Q4 2016 around -2 pct, on global economic slowdown, Brexit uncertainty, volatility in most markets

* Adjusted organic revenue growth slowed to +1.5 pct in Q3 from +3.4 pct in Q2

* "This deceleration in organic revenue growth, especially in Q4, will have a negative impact on our operating margin," company says in a statement on Thursday

* Adjusted organic revenue growth for FY16 is expected to be slightly below +3 pct

* Brokerage Exane BNP Paribas describes comment on margin as "very cautious", suggesting that could mean a miss of 25-40 million euros ($28-$44 million) vs current expectations