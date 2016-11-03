Nov 3 Patented Medicine Prices Review Board:
* Canada's drug price watchdog reaches agreement with
drug-maker on reporting requirements for leukemia drug
* Hearing panel issued order on Oct 28, requiring Baxalta
Canada to provide PMPRB with requirements for leukemia drug
* Issued order to Baxalta to provide PMPRB with
pricing,sales info required by section 80 of Patent Act,sections
3 and 4 of Patented Medicines Regulations
* Order relates to medicine Oncaspar, which is used in
treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Baxalta agreed to provide information sought by PMPRB for
period commencing July 1, 2015, when Baxalta began selling
Oncaspar in Canada
* Hearing panel's order resolved matter with Baxalta and, as
such, no hearing will be held in November 2016
Source text for Eikon: