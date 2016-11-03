Nov 3 Pennsylvania Treasurer:
* Pa treasury suspends wells fargo from investment and
trading activities
* announced that he has suspended Wells Fargo from any
treasury investment for one year
* decision was made following a recent meeting with bank
representatives
* will continue to monitor situation and may re-evaluate
bank's status
* bank representatives said there were about 80,000
unauthorized accounts in Pennsylvania
* bank representatives said of the unauthorized accounts in
Pennsylvania, over 2,600 had incurred fees that have been
reimbursed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: