ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's National Bank (NBG)
, the country's second-largest lender, failed on
Thursday to appoint a new board of directors and has postponed
the decision for three days, an official at the bank told
Reuters, declining to be named.
NBG had picked Panagiotis Thomopoulos, a former deputy
central bank governor, but its major shareholder, the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) had proposed another candidate
and asked for an extension, the official said.
The HFSF's pick was Dimitris Tsitsiragos, an executive at
International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank
Group.
