BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 3 Bristow Group Inc :
* Bristow Group reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating revenue $343.7 million versus $ 419.0 million
* Sees FY17 Airnorth revenue about $70 million - $85 million
* Seeing an increased level of tender activity globally; fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share