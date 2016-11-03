BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
Nov 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc :
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Net AUM were about $1.6 billion at quarter-end, down modestly from June 30, 2016
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
PARIS, Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters said its deliveries rose 5 percent last year to 418 units, while net orders rose less than 1 percent, shrinking its production backlog amid "challenging" market conditions.