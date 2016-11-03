Nov 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc :

* PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net AUM were about $1.6 billion at quarter-end, down modestly from June 30, 2016