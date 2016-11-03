BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports
* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth
Nov 4 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* Q3 underlying npat A$47.4 million versus A$58.7 million
* Expects 2016 nep to decline by approximately 5% and for full year loss ratio to be approximately 35 per cent
* "Board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent"
* Qtrly statutory net profit after tax (npat) of $46.7 million
* Net earned premium (nep) decreased 6.5 per cent to A$115.9 million in 3q16
* All figures in A$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share and annual net income of $212.1 million, or $1.15 per share