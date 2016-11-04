UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4 Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikalari :
* Says to build a second body line at the current manufacturing facility and implement new technologies at the paint unit to meet the increasing demand for the new automobile project Egea
* Says to increase total annual production capacity to 450,000 from 400,000
* Second body line investment planned at the production facility to cost 50 million euros ($55.49 million)
* After the investment completion, sees annual production of Egea model group increase to 250,000
* Sees investment to be completed in Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources