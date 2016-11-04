Santander senior non-preferred debut gets over 3.25bn of demand
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Books on Banco Santander's debut five-year senior non-preferred bond are in excess of 3.25bn, according to a lead.
** European stocks set for slightly weaker open
** FTSE futures underperform euro zone peers
** STOXX ended flat on Thursday after 8-session losing streak
** Results in focus; Commerzbank, Richemont beat estimates
Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.
* Value Partners Ltd and Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd reprimanded , fined HK$2 million each by securities and futures commission