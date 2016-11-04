Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Bank) announces that after 9
years of successful presence in Eurobank Group, Mr. Spyros
Lorentziadis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the
Bank (BoD), Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the
Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Board Committees, submitted
his resignation from the abovementioned positions, effective as
of 3rd November 2016.
We thank Mr. Spyros Lorentziadis for his long presence and
contribution to Eurobank Group.
The investment community will be duly informed of the relevant
decisions to be taken by the BoD.