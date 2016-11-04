Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Bank) announces that after 9 years of successful presence in Eurobank Group, Mr. Spyros Lorentziadis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank (BoD), Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Board Committees, submitted his resignation from the abovementioned positions, effective as of 3rd November 2016. We thank Mr. Spyros Lorentziadis for his long presence and contribution to Eurobank Group. The investment community will be duly informed of the relevant decisions to be taken by the BoD.