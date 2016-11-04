UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Tullett Prebon +3% in strong vols & 2nd top midcap gainer as British interdealer broker posts Q3 rev +15%
** Q3 rev jump attributed to Brexit-related pound slide & volatility
** Peel Hunt sees strong performance persisting in Q4 despite tougher comps & expects FY forecast upgrade of c.5% on FX benefit
** Analysts: 5 "buy" or higher ratings, 4 "hold", 1 "sell" according to Reuters data
** Almost 60% 30-day avg vol through in 30 mins of trade
** Stock +11.5% y/y vs index +2.3%
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts