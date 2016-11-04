** Tullett Prebon +3% in strong vols & 2nd top midcap gainer as British interdealer broker posts Q3 rev +15%

** Q3 rev jump attributed to Brexit-related pound slide & volatility

** Peel Hunt sees strong performance persisting in Q4 despite tougher comps & expects FY forecast upgrade of c.5% on FX benefit

** Analysts: 5 "buy" or higher ratings, 4 "hold", 1 "sell" according to Reuters data

** Almost 60% 30-day avg vol through in 30 mins of trade

** Stock +11.5% y/y vs index +2.3%