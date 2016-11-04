Nov 4 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* Said on Thursday confirms FY 2016 outlook

* Said profit before tax as of Sept. 30 increased to 46.3 million euros ($51.39 million) (previous year: 19.1 million euros)

* 9-mth operating income 226.7 million euros vs 226.8 Million euros yr ago

