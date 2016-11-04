BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
Nov 4 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :
* Said on Thursday confirms FY 2016 outlook
* Said profit before tax as of Sept. 30 increased to 46.3 million euros ($51.39 million) (previous year: 19.1 million euros)
* 9-mth operating income 226.7 million euros vs 226.8 Million euros yr ago
Source text - bit.ly/2fiNWtv
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
OSLO, Jan 26 Pareto Bank said in its fourth-quarter results report on Thursday:
* Fy total income 3.67 billion baht versus 3.97 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwdcLO) Further company coverage: