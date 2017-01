Nov 4 Zais Group Holdings Inc

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Qtrly revenue $7.3 million versus $8.1 million

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Says Nisha Motani has been named as co's acting chief financial officer, effective as of dece 1, 2016

* Zais Group Holdings Inc -Says Motani replaces Donna Blank, who tendered her resignation as CFO effective on Nov 30, 2016