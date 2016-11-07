BRIEF-Thai Pruksa Holding raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 bln baht, up 9 pct
* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said
Nov 7 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI) :
* Reports its Q3 revenue at 88.3 million zlotys ($22.61 million) versus 60.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 27.2 million zlotys versus 12.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 22.5 million zlotys versus 11.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9054 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said