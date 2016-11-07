Nov 7 Banco Popular Espanol SA :

* Said on Sunday estimates that restructuring of its workforce will cost around 375 million euros ($415 million)

* Reaches an agreement with unions to let go up to 2,592 employees

* Estimates cost reduction for the group to reach between 175 and 200 million euros annually

