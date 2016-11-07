Nov 7 M.W. Trade SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 interest revenue from debt portfolios of 13.5 million zlotys ($3.46 million) versus 20.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 3.1 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 2.5 million zlotys versus 5.4 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9064 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)