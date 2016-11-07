BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 7 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Friday that its Q3 revenue was 6.2 million zlotys ($1.59 million) versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 611,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 474,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9057 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says it formed a business alliance with Readdle Inc on Jan. 26, regarding sale of Readdle's "PDF Expert for Mac" in Japan
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 50 percent to 60 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (274.3 million yuan)