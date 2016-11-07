Nov 7MBF Group SA :

* Said on Sunday that it sold its all 180 shares held in AJ Finanse Doradztwo Finansowe Sp. z o.o. for total price of 12,600 zlotys ($3,225)

* Informed about preliminary agreement to sell 45 percent stake in AJ Finanse Doradztwo Finansowe Sp. z o.o. in June

($1 = 3.9070 zlotys)