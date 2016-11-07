BRIEF-Thai Pruksa Holding raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 bln baht, up 9 pct
* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said
LONDON Nov 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks seen opening up sharply
** FBI clears Clinton in email review
** FTSE, DAX, CAC futures rise more than 1 pct
** HSBC shares rise in Hong Kong trade after results
** Ryanair's earnings update also in focus (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
