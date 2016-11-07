Nov 7 Tech Invest Group SA :

* Said on Fridays that it sold 53,000 shares of T-Bull SA for total of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.10 million)

* After the transactions Tech Invest Group owns 115,816 shares in T-Bull which represents 10.51 pct of stake

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9072 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)