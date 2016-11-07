Nov 7 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a preliminary agreement with a private investor, who owns entire stake in Fabryka Pizzy Sp. z o.o., concerning basis of possible cooperation

* Under the agreement, the parties plan to launch restaurant chain under the brand name "Fabryka Pizzy" in franchise format

* The agreement provides also the possibility to buy all the shares in Fabryka Pizzy by Sfinks Polska

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)