Nov 7 Makarony Polskie SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit Stoczek Natura Sp. z o.o (Stoczek Natura) terminated the consortium agreement signed with MP Service Sp. z o.o. on Oct. 1, 2015

* The consortium were suppose to cooperate on a project concerning production and sales of dried fruits, vegetables and mushrooms

