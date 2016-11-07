Nov 7 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA (Reditus) :

* Said on Friday its unit Reditus Gestao sells full stake in ROFF - Consultores Independentes to France's GFI Informatique

* Sale is part of a strategic repositioning of Reditus Group

* To determine the consideration for the sale in the first half of 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2eNxr53

