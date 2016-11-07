BRIEF-Cifi Holdings says indirect unit and Changrui signed sale and purchase agreement
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
Nov 7 Rosbank :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 net profit of 725 million roubles ($4.58 million) versus loss of 1.31 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 net interest income of 5.78 billion roubles versus 5.09 billion roubles year ago
* Q3 provision for impairment losses on interest bearing assets of 3.83 billion roubles versus 3.96 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fv294L
Further company coverage:
($1 = 63.9055 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Bank lending surges as Beijing seeks to hit GDP growth target
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last year