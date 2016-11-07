Nov 7 Rosbank :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 net profit of 725 million roubles ($4.58 million) versus loss of 1.31 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 net interest income of 5.78 billion roubles versus 5.09 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 provision for impairment losses on interest bearing assets of 3.83 billion roubles versus 3.96 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fv294L

($1 = 63.9055 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)