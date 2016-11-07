BRIEF-Vanfund Urban Investment & Development's top shareholder to raise stake in co to 42.86 pct from 37.69 pct
Jan 26 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
Nov 7 Euronext:
* Launch of tender offer by Icade for (i) any and all of the 2019 notes and (ii) with respect to the 2021 notes, up to an aggregate maximum acceptance amount of 300 million euros ($331.98 million)
* The Icade tender offer bears upon: 500 million euros 2.25% notes due 30 of January 2019; 500 million euros 2.25% notes due 16 of April 2021
* Beginning of Icade tender offer: 7 of November Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Vanfund Urban Investment & Development Co Ltd :
Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider lowering its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, based on economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancies.
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China's campaign to cut high debt levels in its economy is aiming this year to shrink the $3 trillion shadow banking sector, which could drain a critical source of income for the country's banks and of funding for its fragile bond market.