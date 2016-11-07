Nov 7 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA

* Said on Sunday that the court in Milan approved to postpone the deadline for the filing of Sintesi's composition with creditors to Dec. 4

* Accepted the binding offer of V11 Srl related to the subscription to a capital increase of up 225,000 euros ($248,940.00) via the issue of up to 75.0 million no-par value shares

* Sees composition with creditors to be approved and finalised by the end of the next fiscal year

