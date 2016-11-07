BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
Nov 7 Medfield Diagnostics AB :
* Sahlgrenska Academy orders four additional Strokefinder MD100 systems
* Total order value is 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($177,075.38), delivery takes place during current quarter and will thus affect annual result
Source text: bit.ly/2fgOld1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0357 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for method for manufacturing high purity free form-astaxanthin
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products