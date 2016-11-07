U.S. election, HSBC results and PostNL in focus on the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Summary:
** European stocks rise
** Results boost shares in Ryanair, HSBC
** PostNL rallies after Belgian peer Bpost makes improved offer
** FBI clears Clinton in email review
** Zalando drops on UBS downgrade
