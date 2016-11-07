Nov 7 Vivendi Sa

* Vivendi says it crossed the statutory threshold of 24 percent of Ubisoft's share capital on Nov. 4.

* Vivendi says on that date owned 24.059 percent of the share capital and 21.296 percent of the voting rights of Ubisoft, based on the number of shares and voting rights declared by the video games company on September 30, 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)