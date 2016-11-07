Nov 7 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Increases guidance for 2016
* FY guidance for operating income increased from at least
250 million euros to at least 265 million euros ($292.56
million)
* In first nine months of 2016, operating result increased
by 125 pct to 252.5 million euros (112.2 million euros in same
period last year)
* Assets under management increased to 17.7 billion euros
* Ambition to increase assets under management this year by
2 billion euros to approximately 18.6 billion euros is
maintained
* For 2017 Patrizia expects assets under management again to
grow by 2 billion euros net, assuming a transaction volume of
about 4 billion euros
* Based on that, expects operating income 2017 to be at
least 55 million euros
($1 = 0.9058 euros)
