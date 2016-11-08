Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Asbisc Enterprises PLC :
* Reports its Q3 revenue at $276.1 million versus $287.6 million a year ago
* Q3 net profit $1.4 million versus $153,000 a year ago
* Sustains FY 2016 forecasts that assume revenues between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion and a net profit after tax between $4 million and $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)