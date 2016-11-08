David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON, Jan 26 David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
Nov 8 Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS :
* Q3 revenue of 129.2 million lira versus 133.0 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 6.5 million lira versus profit of 7.9 million lira year ago
*
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
* FY net income 6.9 million euros ($7.36 million) versus 7.8 million euros year ago
* FY sales 763.6 million euros ($814.61 million) versus eur 767.6 million year ago