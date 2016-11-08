Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 KBJ SA :
* Said on Monday that its Q3 revenue was 4.0 million zlotys ($1.02 million) versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 298,755 zlotys versus a loss of 168,690 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 286,247 zlotys versus a loss of 164,677 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9218 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)