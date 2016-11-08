Fitch Upgrades ProCredit Bank Sh.a. to 'B+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded ProCredit Bank Sh.a.'s (PCB Albania) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' and 'BB-', respectively from 'B' and 'B+'. The Outlooks on both IDRs are Stable. All other ratings have been affirmed. Its Viability Rating is unaffected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is at the end of the rating action commentary. The upgr