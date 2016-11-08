Nov 8 Capgemini :

* Announces that it placed on November 3 a 5-year 500 million euro senior unsecured bond issue with a 0.5% coupon (issue price 99.769%)

* The issue proceeds will be used for Group general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the EUR500 million senior notes maturing on November 29, 2016.

